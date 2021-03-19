STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana budget: Rs 88 crore more allocated for minorities sector this year

The Shaadi Mubarak scheme has received Rs 300 crore and the Chief Minister Overseas Study Scheme for minorities has received Rs 72.54 crore.

Published: 19th March 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

he State government has also increased the allocation for the maintenance of Mecca Masjid and Royal Mosque to Rs 2.50 crore.

he State government has also increased the allocation for the maintenance of Mecca Masjid and Royal Mosque to Rs 2.50 crore.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The allocation for the State government’s Minorities Welfare Department, which is responsible for various key schemes such as Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), Waqf Board and so on, has received an increase in allocation of Rs 88 crore crore in this year’s Budget. 

The total allocation in the Minorities Welfare Department stood at Rs 1,606 crore, as opposed to Rs 1,517 crore allocated last year. “At the time of the formation of the State, there were only 12 minority residential schools with meagre facilities. Telangana government has increased their number to 204 and provided all the facilities. In this financial year, an amount of Rs 561 crore has been allocated for minority residential schools. One lakh minority students are studying in the schools,” Finance Minister Harish Rao said on Thursday.

The Shaadi Mubarak scheme has received Rs 300 crore and the Chief Minister Overseas Study Scheme for minorities has received Rs 72.54 crore. Apart from that, allocations have also been made for Dawat-e-Iftar and Christmas feast. The State government has also increased the allocation for the maintenance of Mecca Masjid and Royal Mosque to Rs 2.50 crore.For Imams and Mouzans, the State government has increased the estimates from Rs 55 crore to Rs 66 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana budget Telangana
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp