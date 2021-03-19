Telangana budget: Rs 88 crore more allocated for minorities sector this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The allocation for the State government’s Minorities Welfare Department, which is responsible for various key schemes such as Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), Waqf Board and so on, has received an increase in allocation of Rs 88 crore crore in this year’s Budget.

The total allocation in the Minorities Welfare Department stood at Rs 1,606 crore, as opposed to Rs 1,517 crore allocated last year. “At the time of the formation of the State, there were only 12 minority residential schools with meagre facilities. Telangana government has increased their number to 204 and provided all the facilities. In this financial year, an amount of Rs 561 crore has been allocated for minority residential schools. One lakh minority students are studying in the schools,” Finance Minister Harish Rao said on Thursday.

The Shaadi Mubarak scheme has received Rs 300 crore and the Chief Minister Overseas Study Scheme for minorities has received Rs 72.54 crore. Apart from that, allocations have also been made for Dawat-e-Iftar and Christmas feast. The State government has also increased the allocation for the maintenance of Mecca Masjid and Royal Mosque to Rs 2.50 crore.For Imams and Mouzans, the State government has increased the estimates from Rs 55 crore to Rs 66 crore.