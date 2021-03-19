STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana budget: Tourism gets fillip of Rs 513.69 crore

Published: 19th March 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to get the tourism sector, which was one of the worst affected due to the pandemic, back on its feet, the State government has increased the allocation of funds for schemes in the Budget by 81.68 per cent. While in 2020-21 the government allocated Rs 282.73 crore for schemes, this year it has been raised to Rs 513.69 crore.

Overall, a total of Rs 720 crore has been set aside for tourism development in the State.“The State government is promoting Telangana culture and tradition at the national and international levels,” said Finance Minister T Harish Rao while announcing the Budget on Thursday.  He added that due to Covid-19, some of the initiatives proposed in the previous Budget could not be implemented.

However, for the first time ever, an allocation of Rs  350 crore has been given for the development of the Kaleshwaram Tourism Circuit. Additionally, the government has also taken steps to develop facilities at 61 tourist spots across the State. 

Allocations have also been made for the development of  irrigation tourism at Godavari river, Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages and the Lower Manair Dam (LMD), Mid Manair Dam (MMD) and Upper Manair Dam (UMD) projects of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. 

The Minister also added that the government would provide allowances for elderly artistes from the State. This year, the budget for ‘Old Age Pension to Artistes’ has also been increased from Rs 5,54.37 lakh to Rs 9,77.37 lakh.

Rs 100 cr for Manair River Front   

To boost tourism in Karimnagar, the State Budge 2021-22 allocated Rs 100 crore for the Manair River Front (MRF). The State had earlier allocated Rs 25 crore for the project.In a press release on Thursday, Karimnagar MLA and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on behalf of the Karimnagar people for the generous allocation.

The Minister said that budgetary allocation is the first step towards developing the MRF on par with the Sabarmathi River Front in Gujarat. Under first phase of this project, areas up to Chegurthi, Manakondur and Lingapur will be developed. 

TOURIST SPOTS 

The State government has taken steps to develop facilities at 61 tourist spots across the State. For the first time ever, an allocation of rs 350 crore has been given for the development of Kaleshwaram Tourism Circuit

