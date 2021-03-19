STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Hike in market value, stamp duty likely

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational photo.

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government, in all probability, will increase the market value of the land and also stamp duty this year. The market price of land has not been revised in Telangana since formation of the State. The last time it was revised by the government was on April 1, 2013, which is still being followed, even though the market value quoted by real estate businessmen has increased manifold.

Sources from the Stamps and Registrations department told Express that the land registration fee is currently the lowest in the country. The neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh has reformed its market value and stamp duty twice so far. The revision of the market value is expected to increase the funds flowing into the government’s coffers through Registration and Stamps department by at least Rs 5,000 crore. 

In the year 2015-15, the government collected Rs 4,240 crore by registering 10.52 lakh documents. In 2016-17, it generated Rs 4,249 crore by registering 10.63 lakh documents, in 2017-18 Rs 5,177 crore from 11.50 lakh documents, in 2018-19 Rs 6,612 crore from 15.32 lakh documents and in 2019-20 it made Rs 7,061 crore with 16.58 lakh registrations. For the year 2020-21, the government had estimated Rs 10,000 crore from the department. However, it has only generated Rs 3,839 crore till date, which is not even half of the expected revenue of Rs 10,000 crore, later revised to Rs 6,000 crore.

According to sources from the Finance department, the government is planning to initiate reforms to generate more revenue and to reduce corruption in the department. The State’s own revenue that comes from the Registrations and Stamps department this year is the lowest since FY 2015-16. This year, revenue from the Registrations and Stamps department was hampered by the Covid-induced lockdown, followed by its temporary abeyance for over three months due to the introduction of the Dharani portal.

Rs 5,000 crore
The revision of the market value is expected to enrich the government’s coffers through Registration and Stamps dept by this amount

