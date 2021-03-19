Telangana received Rs 19,000 crore investment in last FY via TS-iPASS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the pandemic and the work from home ecosystem, the State government received an investment of Rs 19,992 crore in 2020-2021 from “real estates, industrial buildings and IT buildings” through TS-iPASS, the data from State’s Socio-Economic Outlook indicates.

This was in fact a massive increase from the investments the State received from this sector in 2019. While in 2018, the investment was at Rs 22,472 crore, it dipped to Rs 5,122 crore in 2019.Investments into ‘real estates, industrial buildings and IT buildings’ sector through TS-iPASS also created an employment of 1.24 lakh in 2020-2021, the report which was released on Thursday shows.

Meanwhile, data from the survey also points out that Telangana exported to USA the most in 2019-2020, accounting to 28 per cent of the total export share. “The top three destinations of goods exported from the State include the US, China and Russia. The State ranks sixth in export preparedness,” the report mentions.

State’s IT sector created 5.82 lakh employments in 2019-2020, the Socio-Economic Survey said, apart from amassing Rs 1.28 lakh crore growth in IT exports. “As a result, the State’s share of IT exports in India grew from 10.6% in (2018-19) to 11.6% (2019-20),” the report added.