Telangana to spend Rs 1,702 crore on development of women, children; focus on nutrition

The Minister announced an allocation of around Rs 30 crore for constructing ‘She Toilets’ in the State.

rice, grains

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 2021-22 Telangana Budget earmarked Rs 1,702 crore for the development of the women and children of Telangana — an increase of Rs 199 crore from last fiscal’s Rs 1,503 crore. Out of the total allocation of Rs 1,702 crore, a major chunk of Rs 759.22 crore is set aside for various schemes that are aimed at nutrition, social security and welfare for women and children.

Last year, it had spent Rs 676.15 crore on scheme allocation. Of this year’s scheme allocation, a major part — Rs 25.14 crore — is set aside for the National Nutrition Mission to provide better nutrition and curb malnutrition among the children of the State.

Finance Minister Harish Rao, while announcing the Budget on Thursday, highlighted the findings of the recent National Family Health Survey (NFHS), which had revealed that women in five districts of the State are suffering from anaemia and some children are suffering from physical weakness. “A nine-member team, consisting of IAS, IPS, and IFS officers, had recently toured various States of the country to study the best practises in terms of nutrition. The team has given a comprehensive report, suggesting remedial measures,” he said.

More toilets for women 

The Minister announced an allocation of around Rs 30 crore for constructing ‘She Toilets’ in the State. “Addressing the difficulties faced by woman police officers and visitors, Rs 20 crore is proposed in this Budget for constructing She Toilets in multiple police stations of the State. Additionally, an amount of Rs 10 crore is proposed for the construction of She Toilets in various universities,” said Harish. 

Bharosa teams

The State Police’s Women Safety Wing received an allocation of Rs 25.741 crore this year, a meagre jump of Rs 2.5 crore as compared to last year’s fiscal. The Minister said that SHE Teams are working very efficiently. Bharosa teams, on the hand, didn’t see an increase in earmarking as it received Rs 50 lakh.

