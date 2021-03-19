STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana’s outstanding public debt estimated at Rs 2.86 lakh crore

Through higher expenditure by the people, it is expected that the revenues will improve. With this, the government is unlikely to face any problems in servicing the debts.

Published: 19th March 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

debt

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TS government’s estimated outstanding public debt will be Rs 2,86,804.64 crore, according to the Budget Estimates of 2021-22. The outstanding debts in 2019-20 was Rs 2,05,858.33 crore but the revised estimates are Rs 2,45,282.19 crore.

According to the Statement of Fiscal Policy tabled in the Assembly on Thursday, “The main objective of debt management in the State is to ensure that the financing of the Budget and refinancing of the debt is done at the lowest possible cost in medium to long term, all within prudent limits of risk... The State government has been raising debts from the market with a tenure of even 40 years, within the borrowing limits set under the FRBM Act. The possibilities of raising money through extra-budgetary sources will also be explored to supplement the resources of the State for investments in capital assets. Thus, the strategy is to explore raising borrowings for productive investments within prudent limits.”

All the borrowings are being utilised for capital expenditure, which will result in income-generating assets and more income to the people, it stated. Through higher expenditure by the people, it is expected that the revenues will improve.

With this, the government is unlikely to face any problems in servicing the debts. The FRBM Act stipulates to limit the amount of annual incremental risk weighted guarantees to 200 per cent of the total revenue receipts in the last fiscal. The guarantees are within these limits. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana debt Telangana budget
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp