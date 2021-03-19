Telangana witness Ghanshyam Jha appear before Tribunal again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cross examination of Telangana witness Ghanshyam Jha continued for the second day before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, on Thursday. Senior advocate for AP R Venkataramani cross examined Jha. The AP advocate asked questions about ayacut of Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal.

In 1969, the approval of Planning Commission was withdrawn and about two lakh acres was added to NSRC, which is outside the basin project and are not acceptable, Jha said to a question. The issue is that the enhancement in this area should come to inside basin projects of Telangana.