STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS leads in two graduate MLC seats but far from 50% mark

Meanwhile, the pink party leaders are sitting tight and keeping their fingers crossed as to how the result would pan out. 

Published: 19th March 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is a see-saw battle for the main contenders of the two graduates MLC seats as counting of votes continues painfully slowly. As the model of election is by proportional representation, it is not clear as to who will have the last laugh.If no one gets the first preference votes of more than 50 per cent of the total votes polled, the second preferences will have to be counted.

Many political observers say that since the second preference votes would be usually against the ruling party’s candidate, even though in both constituencies they are ahead of others and yet way below the magic 50 percentage mark, the verdict could go either way.

In the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar (HRM) and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda (WKN) Graduates constituencies, till reports last came in, TRS candidates Surabhi Vani Devi and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy are ahead of their rivals in the first preference votes but are still far from the 50 per cent mark. Vani Devi’s rivals are sitting MLC N Ramachander Rao (BJP), Prof K Nageshwar (Independent) and G Chinna Reddy (Cong) while Rajeshwar Reddy is battling it out with Teenmaar Mallanna (Ch Navin), Telangana Jana Samiti’s M Kodandaram and BJP’s G Premendar Reddy.

It is possible that the second preference votes, which would be counted if no one gets a majority, might go to a non-TRS candidate, in which case the pink party’s boat would be rocked. Meanwhile, the pink party leaders are sitting tight and keeping their fingers crossed as to how the result would pan out. 

Uncertain prospects unfold in constituencies 

TRS leaders are sitting tight and keeping their fingers crossed as to how the result would pan out. Political observers say that since the second preference votes are usually against the ruling party’s candidate, even though in both constituencies they are ahead of others and yet way below the magic 50 percentage mark, the verdict could go either way. The final result would take time as large-sized ballot papers and jumbo ballot boxes were used for polling. Also, the counting staff have to record the preferences of all voters

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRC Telangana MLC elections Telangana
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp