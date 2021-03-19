TRS leads in two graduate MLC seats but far from 50% mark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is a see-saw battle for the main contenders of the two graduates MLC seats as counting of votes continues painfully slowly. As the model of election is by proportional representation, it is not clear as to who will have the last laugh.If no one gets the first preference votes of more than 50 per cent of the total votes polled, the second preferences will have to be counted.

Many political observers say that since the second preference votes would be usually against the ruling party’s candidate, even though in both constituencies they are ahead of others and yet way below the magic 50 percentage mark, the verdict could go either way.

In the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar (HRM) and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda (WKN) Graduates constituencies, till reports last came in, TRS candidates Surabhi Vani Devi and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy are ahead of their rivals in the first preference votes but are still far from the 50 per cent mark. Vani Devi’s rivals are sitting MLC N Ramachander Rao (BJP), Prof K Nageshwar (Independent) and G Chinna Reddy (Cong) while Rajeshwar Reddy is battling it out with Teenmaar Mallanna (Ch Navin), Telangana Jana Samiti’s M Kodandaram and BJP’s G Premendar Reddy.

It is possible that the second preference votes, which would be counted if no one gets a majority, might go to a non-TRS candidate, in which case the pink party’s boat would be rocked. Meanwhile, the pink party leaders are sitting tight and keeping their fingers crossed as to how the result would pan out.

Uncertain prospects unfold in constituencies

The final result would take time as large-sized ballot papers and jumbo ballot boxes were used for polling. Also, the counting staff have to record the preferences of all voters