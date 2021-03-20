4 woman farm labourers killed, 17 injured in mishap

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a ghastly incident, four woman farm labourers were killed when the auto rickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a jeep which was coming from the opposite direction, near Neerukulla crossroads on National Highway-163 in Atmakuru mandal of Warangal (Rural) district on Friday. Meanwhile, 17 others, who were travelling in the same auto rickshaw, sustained injuries. All the injured persons have been shifted to the MGM Hospital for treatment.

The deceased labourers have been identified as Madishetti Sambalakshmi, 65, Palakurti Sarojana, 55, M Bharathamma, 67, and Md Mehboobi, 50. All of them were residents of Athmakur village in Warangal (Rural) and were travelling to Rangapuram village in Duggondi mandal.

According to police, the incident happened when the overloaded auto rickshaw was crossing the Neerukulla junction, which is identified as an accident-prone area. Though the locals immediately called for 108 ambulances and alerted the police, the lives of four labourers could not be saved. Meanwhile, the incident led to a traffic jam on the NH- 163.

Speaking to Express, Athmakur Inspector M Ranjith Kumar said that the accident happened due to rash driving by the jeep driver. On learning about the incident, Health Minister Eatala Rajender expressed condolences to the family members of the victims. Meanwhile, the Minister directed the health officials to ensure quality treatment for the injured persons. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod also expressed condolences.