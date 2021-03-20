STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

41 positive cases, two more clusters: Classroom contagion continues in Telangana

Among the infected were 22 boarding students and two others at a government ST boys hostel in Hyderabad and 17 girl students from a social welfare residential school at Jagtial town.

Published: 20th March 2021 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

school teachers, exams

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Two more clusters of COVID-19 cases were detected among school students in Telangana, officials said on Friday.

Among the infected were 22 boarding students and two others at a government ST boys hostel here and 17 girl students from a social welfare residential school at Jagtial town.

As many as 92 boarding students and staff were tested for COVID-19 at the boys hostel here.

Out of that, 22 students, besides two staff members, were found to have contracted the infection, an official press release said.

All the boarding students and staff members were asymptomatic and kept in quarantine, the release said.

The remaining boarding students, who tested negative, were sent home by arranging transportation, it said.

ALSO READ | 46 per cent of Telangana's COVID-19 cases of March reported in last 7 days

Arrangements were made for providing medical as well as healthy food facility for those quarantined, it said.

Meanwhile, as many as 17 girl students from a government social welfare residential school in Jagtial town tested positive for COVID-19, a health official said.

A total of 31 girl students from 8th to 10th standards in the school reported cough and fever today, he said.

They were immediately sent for COVID-19 test and 17 out of the 31 tested positive, he said.

Earlier, a girls school at Mancherial and a residential school at Kamareddy town in the state saw a large number of cases being reported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Telangana Lockdown
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp