KT Rama Rao asks Telangana MAUD secretary to look into Secunderabad Cantonment road closure row

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials of the MAUD department will soon meet the Local Military Authority (LMA) to resolve the long-pending issue of arbitrary road closures in the Secunderabad Cantonment (SC), which has been affecting many living in the area.

The development came after MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao assured support to the residents of SC on Friday, and directed MAUD secretary Arvind Kumar to look into the matter.

The arbitrary road closures by the LMA has been irking SC residents for years now. In May, 2019, the Union Ministry of Defence had directed the LMA to reopen all the roads in the SC. Despite the order, as many as 21 roads remained closed in the area, claimed residents.

To grab the attention of officials, several residents took to Twitter on Friday, raising their voices on the matter. "There should be a political will to address this issue, which is affecting millions of civilians living in five of the total eight wards of the SC. We beg KTR to help the residents," read a tweet from a handle,

Greensainikpuri, which is represented by the Federation of North-Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS).

Request @arvindkumar_ias to have a preliminary meeting on the illegal closure of roads in SCB



We will certainly stand with our citizens in ensuring the unwarranted inconvenience is addressed https://t.co/OIBHve6YfT — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 19, 2021

Responding to the tweet, the MAUD Minister said, "Request @arvindkumar_ias to have a preliminary meeting on the illegal closure of roads in Scb. We will certainly stand with our citizens in ensuring the unwarranted inconvenience is addressed [sic]."

Acknowledging KTR's tweet, Arvind Kumar said that a MAUD team would soon meet the LMA to resolve the matter.