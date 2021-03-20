STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao asks Telangana MAUD secretary to look into Secunderabad Cantonment road closure row

The development came after MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao assured support to the residents of SC on Friday, and directed MAUD secretary Arvind Kumar to look into the matter. 

Published: 20th March 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials of the MAUD department will soon meet the Local Military Authority (LMA) to resolve the long-pending issue of arbitrary road closures in the Secunderabad Cantonment (SC), which has been affecting many living in the area.

The development came after MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao assured support to the residents of SC on Friday, and directed MAUD secretary Arvind Kumar to look into the matter. 

The arbitrary road closures by the LMA has been irking SC residents for years now. In May, 2019, the Union Ministry of Defence had directed the LMA to reopen all the roads in the SC. Despite the order, as many as 21 roads remained closed in the area, claimed residents. 

To grab the attention of officials, several residents took to Twitter on Friday, raising their voices on the matter. "There should be a political will to address this issue, which is affecting millions of civilians living in five of the total eight wards of the SC. We beg KTR to help the residents," read a tweet from a handle,

Greensainikpuri, which is represented by the Federation of North-Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS).

Responding to the tweet, the MAUD Minister said, "Request @arvindkumar_ias to have a preliminary meeting on the illegal closure of roads in Scb. We will certainly stand with our citizens in ensuring the unwarranted inconvenience is addressed [sic]."

Acknowledging KTR's tweet, Arvind Kumar said that a MAUD team would soon meet the LMA to resolve the matter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Secunderabad Cantonment Local Military Authority Telangana MAUD department KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp