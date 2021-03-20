STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

'Pattiseema not a temporary project', Telangana government witness informs Brijesh Tibunal

The witness asserted that it is a permanent project, from which the Andhra Pradesh government has been drawing 100 tmcft of water every year.

Published: 20th March 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari water released from Pattiseema project

Godavari water released from Pattiseema project. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government's witness, Ghanshyam Jha, countered Andhra Pradesh advocate R Venkataramani before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal saying that the Pattiseema project is not a temporary one. 

He asserted that it is a permanent project, from which the Andhra Pradesh government has been drawing 100 tmcft of water every year. The cross-examination of the Telangana witness by the Andhra Pradesh advocate, which entered its third day on Friday, was mainly on the aspects related to the contents of the affidavit on the Godavari river diversions from the Polavaram project and the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS). 

To prove that the Pattiseema LIS is temporary, Venkataramani asked Jha if he had studied the documents related to the project. The Telangana witness countered him by quoting Lok Sabha Question 545 in 2015, wherein Pattiseema was mentioned as not a part of Polavaram and that the actual drawals being made by AP through it were more than 100 tmcft per annum.

He also expressed apprehension that as a huge investment was made in this project, it would not be discontinued. But when Venkataramani mentioned the GO 1 of Andhra Pradesh on Pattiseema, Brijesh Kumar, the tribunal chairman, intervened and said clarity was missing in the letter and GO. However, Andhra Pradesh went on to raise questions on the project by drawing Jha's attention to several questions placed earlier to the State’s witnesses. 

"Our witness (Jha) was firm. He said the facts clearly reveal that AP has made huge investments and drew more than 100 tmcft, which establishes his apprehension that this project will continue. He also asserted that a project cannot be taken up without approvals just because Polavaram is delayed," sources in the Water Resources Department said. V Ravinder Rao, senior advocate; and Nikhil Swami, advocate on record; attended the hearing from TS. The tribunal listed the matter from April 28-30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brijesh Kumar Tribunal Pattiseema project Ghanshyam Jha
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp