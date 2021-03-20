Preventive Detention Act invoked against Telangana lawyer accused of rape

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An advocate named B Subash, who was in jail for rape and assault cases in the past, has been detained under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act. Subash, who began his career as a constable, served in the Police Department for a few years. After he obtained a law degree, he quit the force and began practising as an advocate.

In 2017, Subash had assaulted a woman Sub-Registrar of Saroornagar mandal, insisting that she register a litigant plot in his name. He threatened her, stating he would entangle her in criminal cases and make her appear before the RTI Commission. In 2019, when a few women were celebrating Bathukamma on the street, he picked up a fight with them and threatened to drag them to court.

Recently, in 2020, he was arrested in a rape case. He promised his colleague that he would marry her and had sexual intercourse with her. Later, he blackmailed her saying that he would go public with the nude pictures he had of her. He then sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions.

Subash was out on bail after his recent arrest. With the PD Act invoked, the police have taken him into custody and have shifted him to the Central Prison at Cherlapally.

