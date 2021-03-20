STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Preventive Detention Act invoked against Telangana lawyer accused of rape

B Subash, who began his career as a constable, served in the Police Department for a few years and after he obtained a law degree, he quit the force and began practising as an advocate. 

Published: 20th March 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An advocate named B Subash, who was in jail for rape and assault cases in the past, has been detained under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act. Subash, who began his career as a constable, served in the Police Department for a few years. After he obtained a law degree, he quit the force and began practising as an advocate. 

In 2017, Subash had assaulted a woman Sub-Registrar of Saroornagar mandal, insisting that she register a litigant plot in his name. He threatened her, stating he would entangle her in criminal cases and make her appear before the RTI Commission. In 2019, when a few women were celebrating Bathukamma on the street, he picked up a fight with them and threatened to drag them to court. 

Recently, in 2020, he was arrested in a rape case. He promised his colleague that he would marry her and had sexual intercourse with her. Later, he blackmailed her saying that he would go public with the nude pictures he had of her. He then sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions. 

Subash was out on bail after his recent arrest. With the PD Act invoked, the police have taken him into custody and have shifted him to the Central Prison at Cherlapally.

Victim blackmailed

In 2020, Subash was arrested for rape. He had promised his colleague that he would marry her and had intercourse with her. Later, he blackmailed her with nude photos

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Preventive Detention Act Telangana lawyer rape Telangana cop lawyer
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp