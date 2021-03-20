Rainy days, gusty winds likely over five days across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is time to gear up for sudden showers again. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted thunderstorms over the next five days which are likely to bring relief from the sweltering heat.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur in the next two days at isolated places in the northern Telangana districts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar and Nizamabad. On the following three days, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40kmph are expected at isolated places across the State.

Dr A Sravani, scientist 'C' at the IMD-Hyderabad, said the trough existing from Marathwada to the Madhya Maharashtra region would result in thunderstorms in the northern Telangana districts. After March 21, a trough running through north and south Telangana is expected to develop, causing thunderstorms across the State.

The maximum temperatures, which had reached 40 degrees Celsius a couple of days ago, dropped by 1-3 degrees Celsius on Thursday across most parts of the State. The highest temperature recorded on Friday was 36.1 degrees Celsius in Nizamabad, which is two notches below normal. In Hyderabad, it was 34.4 degrees Celsius, which is 2.2 degrees Celsius below normal.