STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rainy days, gusty winds likely over five days across Telangana

On the following three days, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40kmph are expected at isolated places across the State. 

Published: 20th March 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

As Cyclone Nivar is all set to turn into a very severe cyclonic storm, Chennai city receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

For representational purposes (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is time to gear up for sudden showers again. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted thunderstorms over the next five days which are likely to bring relief from the sweltering heat. 

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur in the next two days at isolated places in the northern Telangana districts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar and Nizamabad. On the following three days, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40kmph are expected at isolated places across the State. 

Dr A Sravani, scientist 'C' at the IMD-Hyderabad, said the trough existing from Marathwada to the Madhya Maharashtra region would result in thunderstorms in the northern Telangana districts. After March 21, a trough running through north and south Telangana is expected to develop, causing thunderstorms across the State. 

The maximum temperatures, which had reached 40 degrees Celsius a couple of days ago, dropped by 1-3 degrees Celsius on Thursday across most parts of the State. The highest temperature recorded on Friday was 36.1 degrees Celsius in Nizamabad, which is two notches below normal. In Hyderabad, it was 34.4 degrees Celsius, which is 2.2 degrees Celsius below normal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Telangana rains Telangana weather
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp