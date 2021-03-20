STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government's plantation drive gets tech-savvy twist

The TRAC has set up a dashboard for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to track the progress of the plantation.

Published: 20th March 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Remote Sensing Application Centre (TRAC) has developed several applications to identify potential sites for plantation in the State and monitor the growth of saplings.

While the sites will be identified using satellite images, the TRAC has set up a dashboard for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to track the progress of the plantation. Besides, it has also devised a mobile application through which field officers will be informed of the potential sites for plantation. 

The TRAC undertook a pilot project in the Khairtabad division of Hyderabad and within a 20-km radius on the outskirts of Mahabubabad town. "We have identified several locations in Khairtabad as there is scope for more plantation in the division. We have also identified sites for avenue plantation in Mahabubabad town," TRAC additional director general G Sreenivasa Reddy informed The New Indian Express.

Once planted, the saplings across the State will be geo-tagged. All the information - the number of potential sites, saplings planted and how many are geo-tagged - will be available to the Chief Minister on the dashboard. "The application can monitor the growth rate of the saplings too," Reddy said. 

The TRAC gave a presentation on the ‘Plant Growth Monitoring System’ to Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan on Friday. The Chief Secretary congratulated the team, headed by Reddy, and dubbed the system as a game changer.

"This system is timely and in sync with the Chief Minister’s vision of making Telangana green. It will help the officials focus on multi-layer avenue plantation, and inch-by-inch plantation along lakes, roads and scattered lands, so as to ensure that no area is left vacant," he said.

