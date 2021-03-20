Telangana graduate MLC elections: Controversy over Tandur municipal chief's vote

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tandur Municipal Chairperson Thatikonda Swapna has landed in a controversy for casting a fake vote in the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduate MLC elections on March 14.

Following instructions of Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel, Vikarabad collector Pausumi Basu conducted a detailed inquiry and found that Swapna is not a registered voter. She cast a vote on another voter’s name which is similar to hers.

Though Swapna had applied for inclusion of her name in the voter's list, it was rejected as she did not submit her degree certificates. Meanwhile, the Opposition approached Goel to take action against Swapna for casting a bogus vote.

The Congress, CPI and Telangana Jana Samithi staged a demonstration at the municipal office in Tandur. They demanded that Swapna step down from the post as she had brought a bad name to the Tandur municipality.