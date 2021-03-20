STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC pulls up state government over social security board

The government's counsel for labour said that the State has constituted a full-fledged board as per the court orders and a woman member was included in it.

Published: 20th March 2021

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday rapped the State government for not constituting the social security board in accordance with the Social Security Act, 2008 for the welfare of unorganised workers, and told it to file a detailed affidavit listing the reasons for the same. 

It directed the State to furnish an explanation for the delay in setting up the board for the last two years. The current board was constituted only after passing of the court orders, it noted. "You woke up only after the court orders were passed on the issue. Why costs should not be imposed on the officer concerned? Why a full-fledged board has not been constituted as per the Act? This shows callous attitude," a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, said. 

The bench passed this order in a PIL filed by former Deputy Chief Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha, who complained about the government’s failure to come to the rescue of unorganised workers hit by the pandemic.

Pursuant to an earlier direction of the court, the government, represented by Special Chief Secretary to Labour and Employment Rani Kumudini, filed a counter affidavit stating the constitution of a State social security board and the appointment of officers as registering authority for the purpose of registering unorganised workers vide GO 14 and 15 issued on March 12 and 13, respectively.

But the petitioner’s counsel, Ch Ravi Kumar, pointed out that the board was not constituted as per the Act and has only 28 members as against 32. The government's counsel for labour, G Arun Kumar, countered this by stating that the State has constituted a full-fledged board as per the court orders and a woman member was included in it.

He sought time to file a better affidavit on the issue. "How many unorganised workers have been registered so far. We are extremely disappointed with the counter affidavit filed by the officer," it told the counsel and posted the matter to April 15.

