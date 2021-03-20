Telangana: Upset over transfer, Warangal cop tries to kill self

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Upset over his transfer, a constable attached to the special party police attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at the Warangal police commissionerate headquarters on Friday. The victim has been identified as Ahmed Pasha.

According to sources, he was recently transferred to Jayashanakr-Bhupalpally district by the higher authorities. Though Pasha tried to stop the transfer, his efforts went in vain. On Friday, the victim visited the Warangal police commissionerate and requested the higher officials to annul the transfer.

However, there was no response from the authorities. Depressed by this, the constable attempted suicide by consuming pesticide inside the commissionerate headquarters, sources said. He was shifted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda for treatment.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Subedari Sub-Inspector P Ravi said that Pasha's condition is stable. We have not received any complaints from the victim’s family, and hence a case has not been registered, Ravi added.