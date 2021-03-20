Turmeric ryots suffering in N’bad: JAC

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Several farmers’ union leaders, under the aegis of a Joint Action Committee (JAC), visited the Nizamabad Agricultural Market Yard and interacted with the ryots, on Friday.Speaking on the occasion, the farmers’ union leaders alleged that the officials and traders are working hand-in-hand at the market yard and causing losses for the ryots by procuring turmeric crop for a very meagre price.

They also pointed out that the price of produce has been going down since March 15. “While a hand full of farmers received Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per quintal, for a few days in the beginning of the month, the situation suddenly changed. Now the ryots are receiving justRs 4,000 to Rs 6000 for each quintal, as a result of which they are struggling a lot,” the JAC leaders said.

Meanwhile, the JAC leaders demanded that the District Collector immediately address the matter, visit the market yard and ensure justice for the distressed farmers. CPI-ML (New Democracy) leader V Prabhakar was also present.