Two minors, youngster drown in Godavari river in Telangana's Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a tragic incident, three members of a family, including two minors, met a watery grave in the Godavari river in Bhadrachalam, on Friday. The deceased persons have been identified as S Ramcharan (8), a resident of Bhagavan Das Colony, V Varalakshmi (28), of Ayyappa Colony, and Surekha, (14), hailing from Mandapet in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, the locals saved two others - V Veerababu and S Bhavani - and shifted them to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.

According to police, the incident happened when the five persons, belonging to Ayyappa Colony and Bhagavan Das Colony in Bhadrachalam, went to the river bed to wash clothes. In the meantime, Ramcharan who entered the river to take bath slipped and fell into the water.

Seeing this, the others rushed to his rescue. However, their efforts went in vain. Though the locals rushed to the rescue, they could save only two persons. According to sources, Surekha had reached Bhadrachalam to meet her relatives.