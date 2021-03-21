STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Accused ex-judge’s son gets relief in ACB case from Telangana HC

Aditya had filed a petition against the ACB court order granting interim attachment of the subject property — a flat worth Rs 53 lakh.

Published: 21st March 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to the son of former additional district judge V Vara Prasad, who is accused of amassing disproportionate assets, the Telangana HC has allowed the appeal filed by Vaidya Aditya by setting aside the order passed by the ACB court attaching the property bought by the appellant-son. 

The Court said that the appellant cannot be considered as ‘member of the family’ of the accused former judge for this case since he was not a dependent on his father at the time of acquiring the subject attached property. Even the memo issued by the government states that “the properties of kith and kin of the accused officer should not automatically be added to the properties.

Proper analysis of the sources of such assets should be undertaken before arriving at a decision to include the same in the properties of the officer,” the court observed. Aditya had filed a petition against the ACB court order granting interim attachment of the subject property — a flat worth Rs 53 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana high court Vara Prasad Vaidya Aditya
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp