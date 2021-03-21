Accused ex-judge’s son gets relief in ACB case from Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to the son of former additional district judge V Vara Prasad, who is accused of amassing disproportionate assets, the Telangana HC has allowed the appeal filed by Vaidya Aditya by setting aside the order passed by the ACB court attaching the property bought by the appellant-son.

The Court said that the appellant cannot be considered as ‘member of the family’ of the accused former judge for this case since he was not a dependent on his father at the time of acquiring the subject attached property. Even the memo issued by the government states that “the properties of kith and kin of the accused officer should not automatically be added to the properties.

Proper analysis of the sources of such assets should be undertaken before arriving at a decision to include the same in the properties of the officer,” the court observed. Aditya had filed a petition against the ACB court order granting interim attachment of the subject property — a flat worth Rs 53 lakh.