BJP concedes defeat in Telangana Graduate MLC elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the final vote counts emerged on Saturday, the BJP conceded defeat in the Graduate MLC elections. BJP spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said though the BJP had fought to win the MLC elections, it respected the mandate given by the Graduate voters and was accepting defeat. In a statement, Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s alleged gameplan of crowding the contest by ensuring multiple social influencers in the fray had certainly worked in his favour this time. “However, the BJP feels it is an unethical attempt to confuse the electorate,” he said.