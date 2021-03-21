BJP concedes defeat in Telangana Graduate MLC elections

HYDERABAD: After the final vote counts emerged on Saturday, the BJP conceded defeat in the Graduate MLC elections. BJP spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said though the BJP had fought to win the MLC elections, it respected the mandate given by the Graduate voters and was accepting defeat. In a statement, Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s alleged gameplan of crowding the contest by ensuring multiple social influencers in the fray had certainly worked in his favour this time. “However, the BJP feels it is an unethical attempt to confuse the electorate,” he said.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
COVID-19: UK records 'bumper' vaccination week, delivers almost 100,000 jabs in one hour
'Some people misleading farmers for ulterior interests': Adityanath lashes out at Opposition
Tamil Nadu reports 1,289 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths
Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh schools shut, students get promoted
Women pushed to the fringes of homelessness due to COVID-19 induced lockdown
Ex-Karnataka Minister Lalitha Naik receives letter threatening to kill her