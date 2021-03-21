Divided Opposition helps TRS romp home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The divided Opposition in the MLC polls, especially in Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ seat, helped the ruling TRS. A large number of anti-TRS candidates including Teenmar Mallanna, Prof M Kodandaram, Cheruku Sudhakar, Gogula Rani Rudrama Devi and others were in the fray.

In the first preference votes, TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy got 1,10,840 votes. Teenmar Mallanna got 83,290 votes, Kodandaram got 70,072 votes, Cheruku Sudhakar, 8,631 and Rani Rudrama Devi, 7,756.

These main Opposition candidates put together got 1,69,749 votes. Had the anti-TRS forces joined hands and fielded only one candidate, then would have ensured the defeat of the sitting MLC and TRS candidate Rajeshwar Reddy.

B Jaya Saradhi Reddy, a candidate of the Left parties, secured 9,577 votes. If these votes were added, the entire Opposition votes would have reached 1,79,326 votes, which was very close to the 50 per cent mark of 1.83 lakh votes, which would have ensured a win.

No BJP in council

With the defeat of the lone BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, there will be no representation for the national party in the Legislative Council. Meanwhile, with two wins in two constituencies, the TRS’ strength in the Council rose to 29 from the present 27.