STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Dormant ration cards will lapse: Telangana Civil Supplies Minister

He, however, assured that those card holders, who could not draw ration due to the pandemic, can get their lapsed ration cards restored.

Published: 21st March 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

ration cards

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Speaking in the Assembly, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar clarified that if a ration card holder does not draw ration from fair price shops for three months straight, his or her card would lapse. He, however, assured that those card holders, who could not draw ration due to the pandemic, can get their lapsed ration cards restored. 

Responding to a question raised by a few members during the Question Hour, the Minister said that since the formation of Telangana, about 9,41,641 applications for the new ration cards were received, out of which 3,59,974 were issued as per eligibility. 

“As many as 92,892 were rejected, and the remaining 4,88,775 applications are being processed,” Kamalakar added. “The process of issuance of food security cards is a continuous one. The government had issued 44,734 white ration cards in Hyderabad in the last three years. Another 97,000 ration cards are pending in the State capital,” he said.

The Minister refuted the allegations that no new ration cards were issued in the last three years, and added that due to the pandemic last year, things had slowed down a bit as the department was busy providing relief to people in need.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana ration cards Telangana Ration card
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp