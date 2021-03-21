Key sectors got less money, rising debt worrisome: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the 2021-22 State Budget was unrealistic, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka raised questions over the size of the Budget. Participating in the general discussion on the Budget in the Assembly on Saturday, the CLP leader also expressed apprehensions on the ever-increasing debt burden. He said that several key sectors had gotten less allocation in the Budget compared to the national average.

Allocation for the health sector was 5.5 per cent in the Union Budget, while it was just three per cent in the State Budget. Likewise, at the all-India level, the Budget for rural development was 6.1 per cent. In the State, it was just 3.4 per cent, Vikramarka said.