Koppula says Telangana to tweak Overseas Education Scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister for SC Development and Welfare Koppula Eshwar assured in the Assembly on Saturday to consider requests regarding the Overseas Education Scheme.

Replying to questions raised in the Assembly during the Question Hour by KP Vivekanand and others on Saturday, the Minister assured to raise the scholarship amount for students pursuing higher education abroad under the scheme, to examine requests for increasing the income limit of parents of students up to Rs 10 lakh and also enhance the list of countries where students can study abroad. The issues will be discussed with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao soon, the Minister added.