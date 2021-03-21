STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Strategist KCR wipes out BJP in Telangana MLC elections

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s strategy to reverse the BJP’s winning streak has worked.

Published: 21st March 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

TRS workers celebrate the party’s victory in the Graduates MLC polls at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday.

TRS workers celebrate the party’s victory in the Graduates MLC polls at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday.

By R Pridhvi Raj
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s strategy to reverse the BJP’s winning streak has worked. His decision to field former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter Surabhi Vani Devi and sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for the two Graduate MLC seats in Telangana has sent the saffron party to the cleaners. 

Vani Devi wrested Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar from incumbent BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao by polling 1,89,339 lakh votes. In the process, she vanquished two-time MLC Prof K Nageshwar and Congress nominee G Chinna Reddy. In Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam, though it is a sitting seat, Rajeshwar Reddy had to sweat it out to retain it.

He polled 1,61,811 votes. Independent Teenmaar Mallanna, who was once a journalist, gave Rajeshwar Reddy a run for his money. In the beginning, no one took a second look at him but he made heads turn when he began breathing down Rajeshwar Reddy’s neck.That meticulous planning would help one win any electoral battle has been proved once again. Since the beginning, the TRS took the election to the two seats quite seriously as it had to wrest one from the BJP and stop the saffron party from snatching the other from its hold.

Actuating his plan into motion, the Chief Minister, who has an admiration for scholars and litterateurs, pulled out a surprise on the Congress by claiming Narasimha Rao’s legacy and when the MLC election arrived, he nominated his daughter for the Hyd-RR-MBNR seat. By positioning her against the BJP, which has become a fly in the ointment for him of late, he sowed wind and reaped a whirlwind.

Chief Minister KCR honours candidate
Vani Devi, who won the Hyd MLC seat   

In Hyd-RR-MBNR, the TRS had an advantage from the start as, besides the BJP, there was the Congress and Prof K Nageshwar in the fray who shared the anti-TRS vote.

In NAL-WGL-KHM, Teenmar Mallanna, Prof Kodandaram, the BJP and Telangana Inti Party’s Cheruku Sudhakar, among others, split the anti-TRS votes.

Another factor, in addition to the hard work that the ministers put in campaigning, that helped the TRS was the Chief Minister’s reported promise of 29 per cent fitment. This seems to have made the government employees have a change of heart in favour of the pink party.   

Pulverised in both the constituencies, the BJP now has lost the edge to its campaign that it was the only party that could challenge the TRS monolith in the 2023 Assembly polls. On the other hand, the TRS is now reassured that KCR’s magic is still at work, which is making it bolder, as it prepares for the Nagarjunasagar Assembly seat byelection on April 17. The leaders of the ruling party have already started baying for the BJP’s blood, saying that the TRS is invincible and those who come in its way would be obliterated. “The MLC poll results are a slap on the face of our critics,” Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said, implying the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Telangana mlc polls BJP
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp