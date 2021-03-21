STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana sees new high with 364 fresh Covid cases

Alarmingly, 75 of these cases were from the GHMC limits.

Published: 21st March 2021 09:37 AM

Coronavirus, COVID-19

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana saw 364 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. Alarmingly, 75 of these cases were from the GHMC limits.  The number of active cases in the State is now at 2,607 and 1,627 have been admitted to hospitals. A major chunk of the cases being reported are from 11 districts that share a border with Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Pic: Vani Buddhavarapu

For instance, of the 364 cases that were reported on the day, the following districts that share a border with Maharashtra had the following caseloads - Adilabad (11), Nirmal (10), Mancherial (8), Nizamabad (14), and Kamareddy (7). From the border districts of Nizamabad and Adilabad, the virus seems to have spread to Sircilla (9), Jagtial (28) and Karimnagar (12). Cumulatively, these districts contribute to nearly half of the caseload with 148 cases.

“We can say that the spread of Covid-19 is partially due to the rise in cases in the bordering States and partially due to clusters arising from schools,” said Dr Kiran Madala, HOD, Critical Care Medicine, GMC Nizamabad.

Vaccinations slow down
Vaccinations have slowed down in Telangana from nearly 30,000 vaccines a day to just above 20,000, leading to concerns that the State may not be able to vaccinate a sufficient number of individuals ahead of the second wave. On Friday, only 22,209 doses of vaccine were administered.

