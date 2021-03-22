68 new urban local bodies in Telangana told to apply for Open Defecation Free Plus certification

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) has directed as many as 68 newly constituted Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to directly apply for Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF+) certification.

As per the new protocol, ODF self declaration issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is mandatory for all the 68 newly constituted ULBs to apply for ODF+ certification. All the Municipal Commissioners of the newly constituted ULBs have been told to issue notification for ODF self declaration, which is mandatory to apply for ODF+ certification.

The 68 new ULBs include Raikal, Dharmapuri, Waddepalle. Alampur, Choppandandi. Kothapally. Yellaredy,Wyra, Dornakal, Maripeda, Thorrur, Makthal, Bhoothpur, Kosgi, Naspur, Chennur, Kyathanpally, Luxettipet, Thoopran, Ramayampet, Narsapur, Jawaharnagar, Dhammaiguda, Nagaram, Pocharam, Ghatkesar, Gundlapochampally, Thumkunta, Nizampet, Kompally, Dundigal, Nakrekal, Nandikonda, Chityal, Haliya, Chandur, Khanapur, Bheemgal, Manthani, Sulthanabad, Shamshabad, Turkayamjal, Manikonda, Narsingi, Bandlaguda jagir, Adibatla, Shankarpally, Thukkuguda, Amangal, Narayankhed, Bollaram, Tellapur, Ameenpur, Cherial, Neredcherla, Tirumalagiri, Parigi, Kodangal, Wardhannapet, Kothakota, Pebbair, Atmakur, Amarchinta, Mothkur, Choutuppal, Alair, Pochampally and Yadagirigutta.