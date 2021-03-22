STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

73 students in Telangana schools, hostels test positive for COVID-19

On Thursday, a couple of students of a school in Shamshabad had mild symptoms when the school decided to get all 846 students and around 40-50 staff members tested.

Published: 22nd March 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai coronavirus cases

Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the threat of a second wave of COVID-19 in Telangana looms large, students continue to test positive at various schools and hostels in different parts of the State. In the past two days, 73 students studying in government residential schools and staying in welfare hostels have tested positive for COVID.

At Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) in Palamakula near Shamshabad, 45 of the 846 students and a teacher tested positive for COVID-19. 

On Thursday, a couple of students of the school had mild symptoms when the school decided to get all 846 students and around 40-50 staff members tested. The test results were known by late Friday. When parents were informed about it, many panicked and took their children home. 

MJPTBCWREIS, regional coordinator, Yadaiah Goud, told The New Indian Express, "Most of the students who tested positive are asymptomatic. We have a separate isolation facility in three big halls, with three health supervisors to keep a tab on their health. We tried to convince the parents not to worry but around 20-25 students have been taken back home by their parents. Rest of the students are being taken care of at the school’s isolation facility and they are doing well."

Nine students of the BC Welfare Hostel for college girls at Aliabad in Hyderabad also tested positive on Sunday. An official from the hostel said, "The nine students tested positive after the Rapid Antigen Test, therefore, RT-PCR tests will also be conducted. They all have mild symptoms and are doing well. They have been kept at the hostel’s isolation facility."

In Khammam, around 15 students studying in classes 7-9 at the Zilla Parishad Secondary School in Pedamandava village tested positive on Saturday. On the same day, four students studying in the social welfare residential school in Bonakal also tested positive. The development has caused anxiety and fear among parents in the district, who are not willing to send their wards to the school. 

Telangana sees 394 fresh COVID cases and 3 deaths

Telangana recorded 394 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Saturday. The State conducted 64,898 tests on the day and the reports of 698 were not received as on Sunday morning. Of the 394 positive cases, 84 were reported from the GHMC limits, 64 from Rangareddy and 34 from Medchal district. The number active cases now stand at 2,804.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana reached 3,03,118, of which 2,98,645 patients recovered while the number of fatalities reached 1,669. Meanwhile, 20 residents of an apartment at Gatta Centre in Khammam town tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Six policemen of the town were also infected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MJPTBCWREIS Telangana COVID cases COVID19 Coronavirus Telangana COVID cluster
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp