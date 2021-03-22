COVID-19 spike: Decision on closing schools, colleges soon in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the rising cases in Telangana, the State government is expected to soon take a decision on shutting down schools and colleges. The Medical and Health Department staff are testing students at schools and colleges across the State.

"The CM will take call after going through the data, which the officials are compiling now," a School Department official said. In the last week alone, nearly 200 students had tested positive for the infection.

It is not known how many children and adolescents have tested positive across the State as the Health Department has stopped providing such information in the daily media bulletins since November 1, 2020.