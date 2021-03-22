KCR announces 30% pay hike for Telangana govt employees, increases retirement age to 61

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State government on Monday announced 30 per cent pay hike for its government employees. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made a statement in the State Legislative Assembly to this effect.

The first Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommended 7.5 per cent fitment to employees, which will burden the state exchequer by Rs 2,252 crore. But the State government announced 30 per cent fitment, which requires an additional amount of Rs 8,000 crore.

The Chief Minister also announced that the pay hike would be given to all 9.17 lakh government employees including contract and outsourcing employees. Rao said that promotions are already being given to 80 per cent of the eligible employees and the remaining employees too would get promotions shortly. The vacancies created after promotions would be filled up with fresh notifications, he said.

ALSO READ: Telangana govt gets EC nod to implement pay revision

Rao also said that the process of giving promotions to the teachers would be started shortly.

The inter-district transfers considering spouse cases would be started soon. Rao also announced that the gratuity amount to be paid at the time of retirement of the employee would be increased from the present Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

The family pension would be given to the family members of those employees covered under the new pension scheme (contributory pension scheme).

The government has also increased the retirement age of State government employees from existing 58 to 61.