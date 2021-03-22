MLC election result shows people have faith in KCR: Telanagana minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the Graduates' MLC election result has once again proved that the people of Telangana have faith in the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He advised the BJP and Congress not to make baseless allegations against KCR and his family.

Speaking to the media in Hanamkonda, Dayakar Rao said, "We were taken aback by the statements of BJP leaders, claiming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be jailed soon. But what crime did KCR do? Is development in the form of irrigation, welfare, and farmer support schemes a crime to the Opposition?"

"Instead of instigating people against KCR, the BJP should influence their bosses in Delhi and set up the promised steel factory in Bayyaram, railway coach factory in Kazipet, and tribal university in Mulugu," he said.