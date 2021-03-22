Oustees of Mallannasagar, Kondapochamma projects in Telangana complain of rude officials

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The road ahead for the oustees of the Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma projects seems to be getting only tougher as they deal with rude officials and are accommodated in unlivable housing conditions.

"We were suffering but no help came our way," rued the villagers of Bailampur, Thanedarpally and Mamidala which fall under the Kondapochamma project, recalling the time when rains lashed the area and put them out on the streets.

Ashok, an oustee from Etigadda Kistapur under Mallannasagar, said that revenue officials had told them that the double bedroom houses, which were meant for them, had been allotted to others, who were in the good books of the officials and the local leaders.

Another oustee of the project, Chandram, said the officials have been speaking to them in sarcastic tones. One official, according to him, had commented: "You petitioned the High Court for compensation under the LA Act 2013. Under the law, only Indiramma houses of 60 sq yards have to be allotted to you. That is why you have been accommodated in one-room houses. In the end, we will act in accordance with the court orders."

Despite repeated attempts by The New Indian Express, Siddipet RDO and Land Acquisition Officer P Anantha Reddy could not be reached over phone.