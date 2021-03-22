Party has morally won Graduates' MLC elections: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said that his party has morally won the Graduates’ MLC elections. He also claimed that while the vote share of TRS saw a decline, that of BJP shot up in this polls.Addressing a press conference at the party office, Sanjay alleged that the TRS won the elections by offering inducements to voters and intimidating government employees.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao misused his power by conducting meetings with government officials at his residence. Stating that the TRS had no face to represent it in the election, and therefore borrowed a face from the Congress, Sanjay asked, "Was this a victory of PV Narasimha Rao or K Chandrasekhar Rao?"

He said that the people voted for the TRS out of fear. Accusing the ruling party of harassing employees, Sanjay said, "The government has harassed employees and unions by threatening them with transfers, ACB cases, and abolishment of associations as they did with TSRTC. The government told them that it would provide PRC only if the TRS won the polls."

He demanded that the State government announce fitment and unemployment allowance, and release recruitment notifications at the earliest.