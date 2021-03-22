STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Telangana RTC employees killed in road accident in Mulugu district

The duo, including a woman, were attached to the Narsampet bus depot, and were on their way to work.

Published: 22nd March 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MULUGU: In a tragic incident, two TSRTC employees, including a woman, died after the two-wheeler they were travelling on collided with a DCM vehicle near Pandikunta crossroads in Mulugu district on Sunday.

The deceased persons have been identified as G Sunitha (35), a resident of Pathipally village, and M Sadanandam (42), a resident of Govindaraopet village. While Sunitha worked as a conductor, Sadanandam was a controller. They both were attached to the Narsampet bus depot, and were on their way to work. According to police, both the victims died on spot.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mulugu SI E Hari Krishna said that a case has been registered under Section 304 (A) (causing death by rash or negligent act) of IPC and the bodies of the victims have been shifted to the Mulugu Government Area Hospital for autopsy.

Comments

