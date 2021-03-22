YS Sharmila may contest 2023 Telangana elections from Palair or Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: YS Sharmila, who is keen on gaining new political ground in Telangana, might seek election to the Assembly in 2023 from either Palair or Khammam.

There is an intense speculation over the possibility of Sharmila, daughter of united Andhra Pradesh CM late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, seeking election from either of these two constituencies for two reasons - the presence of a significant chunk of Reddy population, and secondly, Rajasekhar Reddy’s charm has not faded and his admirers want his daughter to carry on his mantle.

For now, the "daughter-in-law of Telangana" would first announce the political party that she wants to lead at a public meeting to be organised in Khammam on April 9. Instructions have already been give to her supporters to make the meeting a memorable one.

They are already working on mobilising a huge crowd to create a favourable impression among the people in Khammam and rest of Telangana.

Sharmila is pinning high hopes on Khammam district to serve as her political springboard as YSRC won Khammam MP and two MLA seats in 2014 elections. Her supporters believe that once Sharmila hits the road, she would, within no time, have the people eating out of her hand.

Konda Raghava Reddy, who is looking after Sharmila’s activities, said that during the public meeting, she would announce the name of her party, explain the broad contours of party’s policy, and how she intend to usher in 'Rajanna Rajayam'.