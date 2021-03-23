STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

2016 Hyderabad civic polls: MLA KP Vivekananda granted relief in MCC violation case

The court passed this interim order in the petition filed by Vivekananda, seeking to quash the case registered against him by the police in 2016.

Published: 23rd March 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MLA KP Vivekananda

TRS MLA KP Vivekananda (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to MLA KP Vivekananda of Quthbullapur constituency, the Telangana High Court on Monday stayed all further proceedings in the case registered against the MLA by the Jeedimetla police for alleged violation of model code of conduct in the 2016 GHMC elections. 

Justice K Lakshman passed this interim order in the petition filed by Vivekananda, seeking to quash the case registered against him by the police in 2016. The police named him as Accused No. 1 in the case, and framed charges against him for violation of election code.

Petitioner’s counsel B Nalin Kumar brought to the notice of the court that the cases registered against all the co-accused were already quashed by the HC earlier. In fact, the police have levelled false allegations against the petitioner MLA, he added and urged the court to quash the case proceedings.

Taking into consideration the petitioner counsel’s submission, Justice Lakshman granted stay of all further proceedings in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KP Vivekananda Quthbullapur Telangana High Court 2016 Hyderabad civic polls
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp