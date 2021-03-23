2016 Hyderabad civic polls: MLA KP Vivekananda granted relief in MCC violation case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to MLA KP Vivekananda of Quthbullapur constituency, the Telangana High Court on Monday stayed all further proceedings in the case registered against the MLA by the Jeedimetla police for alleged violation of model code of conduct in the 2016 GHMC elections.

Justice K Lakshman passed this interim order in the petition filed by Vivekananda, seeking to quash the case registered against him by the police in 2016. The police named him as Accused No. 1 in the case, and framed charges against him for violation of election code.

Petitioner’s counsel B Nalin Kumar brought to the notice of the court that the cases registered against all the co-accused were already quashed by the HC earlier. In fact, the police have levelled false allegations against the petitioner MLA, he added and urged the court to quash the case proceedings.

Taking into consideration the petitioner counsel’s submission, Justice Lakshman granted stay of all further proceedings in the case.