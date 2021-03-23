STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bittu Seenu violated court rules: Kishan Rao

Published: 23rd March 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: At a time when the investigation into the gruesome murder of High Court lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani is progressing, the slain lawyer’s father, Gattu Kishan Rao, has alleged that Bittu Seenu, who is currently in custody, violated rules and spoke to his relatives and TRS leaders over phone, while he was brought to a court in Manthani for recording statements under Section 164 of CrPC. Seenu was produced before the court on March 19.

At that time itself, several people had claimed that Seenu met and spoke with a few of his close aides, near the Manthani court. Now that Kishan Rao himself made serious allegations in line with the rumours, the investigation into the case has landed in a new controversy. In light of this, the slain lawyer’s father contacted DGP M Mahender Reddy, IG Y Nagi Reddy and DIG P Pramod Kumar and filed formal complaints with them, via WhatsApp.

According to sources, all three top cops informed Kishan Rao that they will look into the matter immediately.Meanwhile, as the slain lawyer alleged that Seenu managed to get hold of a phone with the help and support of sleuths who were present there, the higher authorities recently contacted the Ramagundam police and the investigation team and inquired about the incident.Kishan Rao, in his plaint, stated that this was a major lapse on the part of police, as Seenu’s conversation with his relatives and TRS leaders could have influenced the statements he made in court.

Comments

