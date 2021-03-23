Link Palamuru-Rangareddy project to Jurala, orders Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to provide irrigation to every acre in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, the State government will link Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) with Kalwakurthy Lift irrigation Scheme and Jurala project.

A decision to this effect was taken at a review held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on PRLIS on the second day on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan. As the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme is almost complete, Rao directed Water Resources Department officials to concentrate on PRLIS.

Rao directed officials to prepare plans for providing irrigation to Tandur and Vikarabad under PRLIS. Linking PRLIS with Jurala could help providing drinking water to 24 municipalities and hundreds of villages under Jurala. Rao also examined the possibility of providing drinking water for Devarakadra Assembly segment.

The CM told officials to complete PRLIS by the end of this year. He asked them to prepare estimates for the Atchampet Lift irrigation scheme for providing irrigation to 60,000 acres in Balmur, Lingala and Amrabad areas. A reservoir with a storage capacity of 1.4 tmc would constructed in Amrabad.