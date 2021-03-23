STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sangareddy ZP chief & son ‘misuse’ services of gunman; SP orders probe

According to sources, the gunman, Bharat, has been working at the residence of Jayant Reddy, son of Manjushree Reddy, in Hyderabad for quite some time now.

Published: 23rd March 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY/ HYDERABAD: Taking a serious note of reports that a gunman deployed to provide security to Zilla Parishad chairperson P Manjushree Reddy, has been working for her son instead, district Superintendent of Police (SP) S Chandrasekhar Reddy ordered an inquiry into the matter, on Monday.

According to sources, the gunman, Bharat, has been working at the residence of Jayant Reddy, son of Manjushree Reddy, in Hyderabad for quite some time now. After learning that Bharat has been shunning his responsibilities and staying away from Sangareddy, the SP said that stern action will be taken against the gunman after the officials carry out a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to sources, the SP learnt about this through social media wherein a video showing Jayant Reddy, who works in the cinema industry, utilising the services of his mother’s gunman, at the former’s residence in the capital city, went viral.

‘Posing with gun not a crime’

The Hyderabad police, who inquired into the incident of TRS leader Kattela Srinivas brandishing a firearm during the party’s MLC election victory celebrations a couple of days ago, have come to the conclusion that displaying a weapon is not a crime. “We inquired into the incident, and found that there was no violation of law. Kattela Srinivas was only shifting the weapon from one pocket of his trousers to the other when pictures were shot,” sources said. 

Social media video draws flak

Recently, a video showing Jayant Reddy, who works in the cinema industry, utilising the services of his mother’s gunman had gone viral on social media platforms. At that time itself, Jayant Reddy drew a lot of flak from netizens for misusing the services of a gunman

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp