Sangareddy ZP chief & son ‘misuse’ services of gunman; SP orders probe

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY/ HYDERABAD: Taking a serious note of reports that a gunman deployed to provide security to Zilla Parishad chairperson P Manjushree Reddy, has been working for her son instead, district Superintendent of Police (SP) S Chandrasekhar Reddy ordered an inquiry into the matter, on Monday.

According to sources, the gunman, Bharat, has been working at the residence of Jayant Reddy, son of Manjushree Reddy, in Hyderabad for quite some time now. After learning that Bharat has been shunning his responsibilities and staying away from Sangareddy, the SP said that stern action will be taken against the gunman after the officials carry out a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to sources, the SP learnt about this through social media wherein a video showing Jayant Reddy, who works in the cinema industry, utilising the services of his mother’s gunman, at the former’s residence in the capital city, went viral.

‘Posing with gun not a crime’

The Hyderabad police, who inquired into the incident of TRS leader Kattela Srinivas brandishing a firearm during the party’s MLC election victory celebrations a couple of days ago, have come to the conclusion that displaying a weapon is not a crime. “We inquired into the incident, and found that there was no violation of law. Kattela Srinivas was only shifting the weapon from one pocket of his trousers to the other when pictures were shot,” sources said.

Social media video draws flak

Recently, a video showing Jayant Reddy, who works in the cinema industry, utilising the services of his mother’s gunman had gone viral on social media platforms. At that time itself, Jayant Reddy drew a lot of flak from netizens for misusing the services of a gunman