Telangana Budget 2021: Youth Congress stages stir over no allowance for the jobless

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Youth Congress workers on Monday attempted to lay siege to the Assembly for not allocating funds towards unemployment allowance in the Telangana State Budget 2021-2022. The party workers have demanded the government to release a Government Order with regard to the provision of unemployment allowance.

The workers sprung a surprise on the police by adopting a strategy to arrive at the protest site near the Assembly in different batches between 11 am to 2 pm, so that the cops couldn't arrest all of them at once. They raised slogans against the government, and a few of them, including vice-president Pravallika had managed to reach as far as near Gate No. 2 of the Assembly before the police managed to arrest them.

Demanding an open apology from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the unemployed youth, K Shivasena Reddy, State Youth Congress president, said the State government was trying to trample upon the right to protest by using police force. He warned that the party workers would lay siege to Assembly yet again if the government does not make a decision on the allowance before March 25.