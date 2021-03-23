STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Budget 2021: Youth Congress stages stir over no allowance for the jobless

The party workers have demanded the government to release a Government Order with regard to the provision of unemployment allowance.

Published: 23rd March 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

A Youth Congress member being carried away by police during a protest at the Assembly premises

A Youth Congress member being carried away by police during a protest at the Assembly premises. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Youth Congress workers on Monday attempted to lay siege to the Assembly for not allocating funds towards unemployment allowance in the Telangana State Budget 2021-2022. The party workers have demanded the government to release a Government Order with regard to the provision of unemployment allowance.

The workers sprung a surprise on the police by adopting a strategy to arrive at the protest site near the Assembly in different batches between 11 am to 2 pm, so that the cops couldn't arrest all of them at once. They raised slogans against the government, and a few of them, including vice-president Pravallika had managed to reach as far as near Gate No. 2 of the Assembly before the police managed to arrest them.

Demanding an open apology from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the unemployed youth, K Shivasena Reddy, State Youth Congress president, said the State government was trying to trample upon the right to protest by using police force. He warned that the party workers would lay siege to Assembly yet again if the government does not make a decision on the allowance  before March 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Congress Telangana Congress Telangana Budget 2021 Telangana Budget Telangana Budget protest
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp