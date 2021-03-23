STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana budget 2021: Government employees elated over 30 per cent pay hike

The State government employees erupted in joy and celebrated at BRKR Bhavan immediately after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a pay hike.

Published: 23rd March 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

TGO president V Mamata and TNGO president M Rajender along with other leaders thanking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for announcing incentives during budget session

TGO president V Mamata and TNGO president M Rajender along with other leaders thanking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for announcing incentives during budget session. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government employees erupted in joy and celebrated at BRKR Bhavan immediately after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a pay hike. "We have faith in the Chief Minister. Finally, the government employees benefited with a huge hike," TNGOs (Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers) president M Rajender said.

He said around 1.5 lakh employees covered under the contributory pension scheme would benefit with the family pension. TGOs (Telangana Gazetted Officers) president V Mamatha said no other State had announced such a hefty hike during the Covid-19 crisis.

TSUTF (Telangana State United Teachers Federation) president K Jangaiah and general secretary Chava Ravi too welcomed the announcement. However, TSUTF demanded that the financial benefit should be extended from July, 2018. They opposed the decision to pay the arrears along with the retirement benefits.

If an employee was retiring after ten years, he/she should wait for the arrears for ten years. The State government announced a salary hike only due to the agitations taken up by the employees and teachers, they added. They also demanded that the gratuity should be Rs 20 lakh - on par with Central government employees. 

They further demanded that employees whose recruitment process was completed before September, 2004, and who received employment orders after that should be covered under the old pension scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government employees BRKR Bhavan K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana Budget 2021 telangana budget
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp