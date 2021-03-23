Telangana budget 2021: Government employees elated over 30 per cent pay hike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government employees erupted in joy and celebrated at BRKR Bhavan immediately after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a pay hike. "We have faith in the Chief Minister. Finally, the government employees benefited with a huge hike," TNGOs (Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers) president M Rajender said.

He said around 1.5 lakh employees covered under the contributory pension scheme would benefit with the family pension. TGOs (Telangana Gazetted Officers) president V Mamatha said no other State had announced such a hefty hike during the Covid-19 crisis.

TSUTF (Telangana State United Teachers Federation) president K Jangaiah and general secretary Chava Ravi too welcomed the announcement. However, TSUTF demanded that the financial benefit should be extended from July, 2018. They opposed the decision to pay the arrears along with the retirement benefits.

If an employee was retiring after ten years, he/she should wait for the arrears for ten years. The State government announced a salary hike only due to the agitations taken up by the employees and teachers, they added. They also demanded that the gratuity should be Rs 20 lakh - on par with Central government employees.

They further demanded that employees whose recruitment process was completed before September, 2004, and who received employment orders after that should be covered under the old pension scheme.