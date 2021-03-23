Top Maoist leaders land in police net

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a major hunt, the Mancherial police arrested two top Maoist leaders, in Vijayawada on Sunday. The arrested persons have been identified as Varanasi Subramanyam, a former member of the Maoist party’s central committee, and his wife Vijayalaxmi, a member of the banned outfit’s Delhi City committee. The officials also seized a laptop, two mobile phones, two micro SD cards and literature belonging to the party. The couple was produced before a court.

Revealing more details about the hunt, Ramagundam CP V Satyanarayana said that the sleuths received information regarding the whereabouts of the Maoist couple while they were raiding the residence of Gurijala Ravinder Rao, former president of the Telangana Vidya Vanthula Vedika, in Kyathanpally town of Mancherial district on Sunday. It may be mentioned here that Ravinder Rao was also arrested by the police, stating that he was an “Urban Maoist”.

During raids, the police found out that Subramanyam and Vijayalaxmi had recently stayed Ravinder Rao’s house for over 20 days and that they were once again planning to visit him. Based on tipoff, the higher officials sent a team of sleuths to Vijayawada and apprehended the Maoist couple.