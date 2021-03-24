STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
30 snakelets, 2 scorpions spotted inside Anganwadi

According to villagers, the building has been in a dilapidated condition for quite some time now.

The snakelets which were spotted inside an Anganwadi centre at Brahmanakothapalle village in Mahabubababad district, on Tuesday

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Raising serious concerns about the security being provided by the government authorities to toddlers and women who arrive at Anganwadis, as many as 30 snakelets and two scorpions were spotted inside an Anganwadi centre at Brahmanakothapalle village of Nellikudur mandal in Mahabubababad district, on Tuesday.

According to sources, the reptiles and the arachnids were first spotted inside the building by a person named Lachamma, who is in charge of supplying a nutritious diet to children and pregnant women.Soon after noticing a few snakelets, Lachamma informed the local residents. They rushed to the spot and removed the stones present in the room, only to find about 30 snakelets. The villagers, reportedly, killed all the snakes and scorpions. 

Thankfully, no women or children were there in the building when the reptiles and arachnids were spotted. On learning about the incident, Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) officials inspected the centre and released orders suspending the functioning of the Anganwadi from the said building.

According to villagers, the building has been in a dilapidated condition for quite some time now. They demanded that the officials concerned  release adequate funds for the construction of a new Anganwadi building in the village.

