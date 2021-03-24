STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Centre hasn't walked the talk on industrial aid: Telangana minister KT Rama Rao

He alleged that the Centre had not released any financial assistance to Telangana in the past six-and-a-half years and added that the laws made by the Central government were being flouted.

Published: 24th March 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Tuesday flayed the Centre for its lack of support towards industrial development in Telangana over the past six years, despite assuring the same under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Replying to a question raised by M Janardhan Reddy and others during question hour in the State Assembly, the Minister said the Centre had not honoured the laws passed by the Parliament and failed to provide any assistance to the State till date.

He alleged that the Centre had not released any financial assistance to Telangana in the past six-and-a-half years and added that the laws made by the Central government in Parliament were being flouted, thus setting a bad precedent.

He lambasted the Central government's claims of providing Rs 20 lakh crore under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package for industrial stimulus to overcome the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there was no benefit to Telangana with the Centre’s package except a few street vendors receiving loans of up to Rs 10,000 each, he said.

The Minister said that approvals were issued to set up 15,326 industries in the State under TS-iPASS in the past six years. Investments worth Rs 2,13,431 crore were attracted to the State under the scheme. The State government was committed to decentralisation of industrialisation and was promoting establishment of industries in backward regions of the State, he said.

Government mooting food processing units

Rama Rao said the State government was considering to establish food processing units in every constituency. The District Collectors concerned have identified locations for Special Food Processing Zones (SFPZ), and feasibility study reports are awaited, he said.

Replying to a question raised by P Sudarshan Reddy, the Minister said that food parks/clusters in 46 acres of land would be established through Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) in Narsampet of Warangal Rural district. The said land would be acquired by the District Collector at the earliest, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Telangana industrial development Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act M Janardhan Reddy
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp