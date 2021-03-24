'Friendly policing' unmasked as cops In Telangana's Sadashivpet thrash cabbie

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Just as a leopard does not change its spots, the State's "friendly police" too demonstrated their brutality by beating up a hapless cab driver black and blue in broad daylight at Sadashivpet in Sangareddy district on Monday.

Though the two policemen who thrashed the cab driver tried to keep the incident under the wraps, netizens who shot the disturbing incident on their mobile phones posted videos of the same on social media platforms on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Javeed, a resident of Malchel village of Mominpet mandal in Vikarabad district. According to sources, the incident occurred when the officials were conducting routine vehicle checks on the outskirts of Sadashivpet.

Javeed was on his way to Singur when the policemen stopped him. Assuming that halting the vehicle in the middle of the road might create a traffic jam, he moved the car a little further to park it by the roadside. Enraged by this, constable Ramulu and homeguard Balaraju pulled Javeed out of the car and punched him and kicked him around even as the people watched in shocked silence.

An eye witness said he was taken aback to see the police kicking the victim. "Even if he did something wrong, there is a law to award punishment. In this case, he didn’t commit any crime. He took the vehicle a little forward and stopped it avoid a traffic snarl. How can the police beat up citizens? Who has given them authority to use force against law abiding citizens," he asked.

As indignant netizens took to social media to lash out at the police for their display of muscle power, district Superintendent of Police S Chandrasekhar Reddy placed the two policemen, Constable Ramulu and Homeguard Balaraju, under suspension.

The Superintendent of Police also attached Sadshivpet ASI Durgaiah and another constable Prasad to the district police headquarters, for remaining mute spectators to the entire incident.