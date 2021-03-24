STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man accused of killing lover flees from police custody in Telangana's Eturnagaram mandal

Learning that sleuths are preparing a foolproof chargesheet against him, as per which the court will surely remand him, Praveen Kumar escaped from police custody on Tuesday.

Published: 24th March 2021 08:32 AM

G Praveen Kumar had poured petrol over the victim and set her afire

G Praveen Kumar had poured petrol over the victim and set her afire.

By Express News Service

MULUGU: In a shocking incident, a man who was taken into custody for allegedly murdering his lover, escaped from the Eturnagaram police station in Mulugu district on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as G Praveen Kumar, a resident of Eturnagaram mandal, who worked as a driver.

According to sources, Praveen Kumar got close with the woman a couple of years ago and had been in a relationship until recently. Meanwhile, the woman got pregnant last year and gave birth to a baby boy around five months ago.

Around this time, the victim contacted Praveen Kumar and demanded that he marry her. However, the accused was not interested in this and hatched a plan to get out of the situation.  As per the plan, Praveen called her over, poured petrol over the victim and set her afire, on Sunday. Though he tried to cover up the crime, the accused was nabbed soon. 

In the meantime, learning that the sleuths are preparing a foolproof chargesheet against him, as per which the court will surely remand him, Praveen Kumar escaped from police custody on Tuesday.

Officials said that the accused fled from the station while he was using the washroom.When The New Indian Express spoke to a few police officials, they said that as many as four teams have been deployed to track Praveen Kumar. They asserted that he will be nabbed soon.

Escaped while using washroom

According to officials the accused, G Praveen Kumar, fled from the station while he was using the washroom. Four teams have been deployed to track Praveen Kumar

