Telangana Assembly: Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka miffed with Speaker for cutting off mike

HYDERABAD: Expressing anguish over his speeches being frequently obstructed in the Assembly, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, in a strongly-worded open letter to the Speaker, said he was feeling humiliated by the latter disconnecting his mike. He said not letting the Opposition leader to speak was not good for democracy.

The letter states ever since Congress MLAs have begun joining TRS, the happenings on the floor of the house are causing him mental strain. "I have been cooperating for the smooth conduct of business in the house. But, on every occasion, while I was playing my role by speaking on issues, repeatedly cutting off my mike is an act of insult," he said.

"In one instance, I asked you to take photograph with you after submitting a representation, but you declined. This has hurt my soul (sic)," Vikramarka said. He urged the Speaker to protect the rights of members by acting in a non-partisan manner.

Netas protest via black cloth

Earlier during the day, the Congress legislators attended the Assembly and Council wearing black fabric around the neck as a protest against the Speaker's "biased attitude". Speaking to the media after offering floral tributes at Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park, Bhatti said the ruling party was stifling the voices of Opposition. He said he had requested the Speaker many times to give them an opportunity to speak, but it had been in vain