Telangana gallery collapse: Kabaddi tournament organisers booked

Suryapet SP R Bhaskaran said the district DSP has been appointed as the investigating officer for the case and police are verifying the permissions obtained by the organisers.

Published: 24th March 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana minister G Jagadish Reddy visits the injured persons at a local hospital in Suryapet

Telangana minister G Jagadish Reddy visits the injured persons at a local hospital in Suryapet. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: A day after over 80 people were injured when a gallery collapsed during a kabaddi tournament in Suryapet, police have booked the organisers and the contractor under Sections 336, 337 and 338 of the IPC. Also, most of the injured were discharged from hospitals by late Monday night, while some have been shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. 

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Monday, minutes after the G Savithramma Memorial National Sub-Junior Kabaddi Tournament was inaugurated. The district Collector has ordered a three-member expert committee to study the technical aspects which could have caused the incident.

Suryapet SP R Bhaskaran said the district DSP has been appointed as the investigating officer for the case. Police are verifying the permissions obtained by the organisers from various departments. Minister G Jagadish Reddy said the government has ordered a detailed probe into the incident and will take stern action against those responsible.

All the injured persons are being looked after; in fact, private hospitals have also come forward to treat them, he said. Meanwhile, the four-day tournament, which began on Monday, was shifted to an open area on Tuesday as the gallery has been shut as a precautionary measure. 

The viewing area has been expanded, and medical, fire and other government teams are on standby at the stadium. The tournament continued on the second day with full attendance from participants and a packed audience. Kabaddi players from across the country are participating in the event.

Comments

